Boeing says will defend 50 pct narrowbody share

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Boeing expects to reach a cumulative total of 1,000 orders for the revamped 737 MAX aircraft by the end of the year and will defend a 50 percent share of the market for such narrowbody jets against European rival Airbus, the company’s chief commercial executive Jim Albaugh said.

Boeing has so far sold 451 of the upgraded model since it was launched last year as a fuel-efficient successor to the 737 Next Generation, the U.S. company’s best-selling airplane.

Albaugh was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an IATA airlines meeting in Beijing.