7 months ago
Boeing joins group lobbying to keep $8.7 billion in tax breaks
January 10, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 7 months ago

Boeing joins group lobbying to keep $8.7 billion in tax breaks

Alwyn Scott

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has joined a new coalition lobbying to preserve $8.7 billion in tax breaks that Washington state gave its aerospace industry in 2013, the group said.

The organization, launched on Tuesday, indicates growing opposition to changing the incentives, and aims to counter efforts by some state lawmakers to tie the tax breaks to employment in the state, Maud Daudon, chief executive officer of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)

