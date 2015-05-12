Boeing CEO says cash flow will continue to rise in 2016

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Jim McNerney said the company’s cash flow will continue to rise in 2016, and reaffirmed that the planemaker will hit its target for 2015 cash generation.

McNerney said fundamental demand for jetliners remains unchanged, despite recent deferrals of aircraft deliveries by some airlines, and that pricing has not deteriorated, even for models such as the 737 and 777 that are being transitioned to new versions.

McNerney spoke at the aerospace and defense company’s annual investor day conference in Chicago.