FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing plans to return more cash to shareholders -CEO McNerney
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing plans to return more cash to shareholders -CEO McNerney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday that research and development costs at its commercial airplane unit will fall in coming months and that it plans to return “significantly more” cash to shareholders.

Speaking at an investor conference, McNerney said the company will emphasize plane production increases and the company is considering increasing rates of the 787 and 737 beyond currently announced targets of 10 per month and 42 per month, respectively. The company can be aggressive, he said, “because we have better planes” than rival Airbus, a unit of EADS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.