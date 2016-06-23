FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing's deal with Iran to include broad range of jets
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Boeing's deal with Iran to include broad range of jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - A provisional deal calling for Boeing to supply a total of 109 aircraft to Iran includes small and large jetliners worth $20.37 billion at list prices, both sold directly and leased, two people with knowledge of the deal, including a senior Iranian official, said on Thursday,

The deal, which is yet to be approved by both governments, includes 80 aircraft worth $17.58 billion to be sold directly by Boeing, including 34 wide-body jets: 15 each of the 777-300ER and 777-9 models and 4 of the 747-8, one of the people said.

It also includes the direct sale of 46 narrow-body jets: 40 of the upcoming 737 MAX model and 6 of the current 737NG model.

Under the same provisional deal, Boeing will arrange for IranAir to acquire a further 29 737NG aircraft through leases.

A spokesman for Boeing declined to comment.

IranAir was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
