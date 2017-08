KUWAIT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait plans to buy 28 Boeing F-18 Super Hornets, a military official said on Monday, reaffirming plans to buy the warplanes 10 days after the U.S. State Department notified Congress of the possible sale of 40 of the jets to the Gulf state. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Catherine Evans)