FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union machinists say they held talks with Boeing on 777X
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Union machinists say they held talks with Boeing on 777X

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The union representing Boeing Co’s Seattle area machinists said its leaders had met with top executives of the airplane maker on Tuesday about restarting talks that could see the new 777X jetliner built in Washington state, where the current 777 is built.

The meeting came after union members last month roundly rejected a labor contract offer by Boeing that would have ensured the new jet was built in the Seattle area.

On its website, the International Association of Machinists District 751 said its president, Tom Wroblewski, and other union representatives had met on Tuesday with Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner and other executives from the company.

“The meeting was not a formal negotiating session, but instead was a chance for both sides to give feedback,” the union said. “No proposals were exchanged.”

Boeing officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tuesday was the day that proposals were due from more than a dozen states to build the 777X in their areas, which would take the work away from the machinists in the Seattle area.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.