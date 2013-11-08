FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing airplane chief urges union to consider new contract
#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing airplane chief urges union to consider new contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner on Friday urged machinist union members to consider a new labor contract that would help ensure Boeing builds its newest jet in the Seattle area.

The letter, handed out on the factory floor on Friday, warned that Boeing’s major “competitor wants to take more than 60 percent of the market,” referring to Airbus.

Boeing said Friday that without the labor deal and a set of tax breaks and other legislative measures, it will consider building the jet elsewhere.

“I urge you to take the time to fully understand this proposal, and to talk with your family to determine how this affects our future,” Conner wrote.

Union members rallied on Friday and Thursday night against the proposed labor deal, which many members said contained too many take-aways.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
