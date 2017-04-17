Boeing plans more layoffs affecting hundreds of engineers-source

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co warned employees on Monday that it plans another round of involuntary layoffs that will affect hundreds of engineers, according to a source and a memo seen by Reuters.

The layoffs are set to start June 23, and follow a prior involuntary reduction of 245 workers set for May 19, according to the memo from John Hamilton, vice president of engineering at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

