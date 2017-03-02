Boeing targeting 1,500 voluntary job cuts - WSJ

March 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is planning 1,500 voluntary job cuts as part of a layoff program to reduce costs at its commercial airplane unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing the company's main unions.

Employees were notified this week that the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said it didn't know if this met Boeing's target or could still be followed by compulsory layoffs, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2litMDQ)

"Employment reductions will come through a combination of attrition, leaving open positions unfilled, voluntary layoff program and in some cases, involuntary layoffs," a Boeing spokesman said, adding that the commercial airplane unit is cutting costs and aligning employment levels to business and market requirements.

Boeing's commercial plane unit said in December that it would cut jobs in 2017. The unit slashed its workforce by 8 percent in 2016 as it struggled to sell planes in the face of a strong dollar.

As of Feb. 23, the unit had 74,634 employees. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)