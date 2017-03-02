FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Boeing targeting 1,500 voluntary job cuts - WSJ
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 6:25 PM / 6 months ago

Boeing targeting 1,500 voluntary job cuts - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is planning 1,500 voluntary job cuts as part of a layoff program to reduce costs at its commercial airplane unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing the company's main unions.

Employees were notified this week that the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said it didn't know if this met Boeing's target or could still be followed by compulsory layoffs, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2litMDQ)

"Employment reductions will come through a combination of attrition, leaving open positions unfilled, voluntary layoff program and in some cases, involuntary layoffs," a Boeing spokesman said, adding that the commercial airplane unit is cutting costs and aligning employment levels to business and market requirements.

Boeing's commercial plane unit said in December that it would cut jobs in 2017. The unit slashed its workforce by 8 percent in 2016 as it struggled to sell planes in the face of a strong dollar.

As of Feb. 23, the unit had 74,634 employees. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.