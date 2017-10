NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co named new leaders for its 777X and 737 MAX commercial airplane programs and replaced the head of its engines division.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Officer Ray Conner named Bob Feldmann to lead development of the forthcoming 777X, a derivative of the successful wide-body 777 jet. Feldmann formerly led development of the 737 MAX, taking it to firm concept.