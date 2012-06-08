FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Lion Air signs deal to buy 5 Boeing 787s
June 8, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Lion Air signs deal to buy 5 Boeing 787s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Lion Air has signed a deal for 5 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger jets, worth a total list price of $967.5 million, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The deal confirms an earlier Reuters report last month that Indonesia’s biggest airline was close to a deal to buy the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner over the Airbus A330.

The move puts more pressure on Garuda Indonesia Tbk and Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd because Lion Air will be able to serve a broader range of destinations.

Lion Air’s founder and chief executive Rusdi Kirana said in February the Indonesian low-cost carrier was in negotiations with Airbus and Boeing to buy Airbus A330s or Boeing 787s.

