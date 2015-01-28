US Air Force awards $383 mln launch deal to Boeing, Lockheed venture

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday awarded a $383 million contract for more launch services to United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, bringing the total value of the contract to $4.08 billion.

The Air Force said it was adding three pre-priced launches to the existing contract, including the launch of a National Reconnaissance Office satellite that privately held company Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, had hoped to win.

The modified contract is due to be completed by Aug. 28, 2017, it said in a daily digest of major Pentagon contracts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)