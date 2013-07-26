FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2013

Polish LOT still seeking damages from Boeing over Dreamliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s flag carrier LOT said on Friday it would continue to pursue hefty damages from Boeing over the grounding of the Dreamliners, which the airline said hurt its efforts to restructure its ailing business.

“We are demanding from Boeing concrete sums that we have been able to calculate,” said LOT CEO Sebastian Mikosz. “Unfortunately, it’s not possible to estimate all the losses to our image related to the loss of credibility among some of our customers.”

LOT was the first European airline to add Boeing’s Dreamliner to its fleet before they were grounded over problems with their batteries. LOT currently has four Dreamliners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
