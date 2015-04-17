Union pulls petition for election at Boeing S. Carolina plant

April 17 (Reuters) - The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers withdrew its petition for an election at Boeing Co’s South Carolina plant on April 22, citing “a toxic environment and gross violations of workers’ lawful organizing rights.”

The decision pushes the date for a subsequent election forward by at least six months and was made after IAM organizers conducted home visits with more than 1,700 Boeing workers, the union said in a statement on Friday.