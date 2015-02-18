Boeing CEO vows to maintain cash to shareholders; 777 production rate

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will keep returning significant cash to shareholders and is confident that it won’t cut production of its widebody 777 jetliner as it shifts to a new version later this decade, Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday.

The transition from the current 777 to the new 777X will happen “without a hit to production rates,” McNerney said at a Barclays investor conference, addressing a key investor concern about the company’s future performance.