Boeing CEO vows to maintain cash to shareholders; 777 production rate
February 18, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing CEO vows to maintain cash to shareholders; 777 production rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will keep returning significant cash to shareholders and is confident that it won’t cut production of its widebody 777 jetliner as it shifts to a new version later this decade, Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday.

The transition from the current 777 to the new 777X will happen “without a hit to production rates,” McNerney said at a Barclays investor conference, addressing a key investor concern about the company’s future performance.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

