8 months ago
CORRECTED-U.S. advises Congress of possible military sales to UAE, Saudi, Qatar
December 8, 2016 / 8:52 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-U.S. advises Congress of possible military sales to UAE, Saudi, Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes Qatar amount to million from billion)

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department notified Congress on Thursday of possible military sales to Saudi Arabia worth $3.51 billion, to the United Arab Emirates worth $3.5 billion and to Qatar for $781 million, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The possible sale to UAE involves Apache AH-64E helicopters and services; the Saudi Arabia sale is for CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters and related equipment; and the possible sale to Qatar is for logistics support and spare engines and equipment for C-17 aircraft, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

