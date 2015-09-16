FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing appoints new business heads for Turkey and Qatar
September 16, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Boeing appoints new business heads for Turkey and Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Boeing has appointed new heads of its business in Qatar and Turkey, the U.S. aerospace giant said on Wednesday.

Omar Arekat becomes managing director for Qatar in addition to his current role as Boeing Commercial Airplanes sales director, while Ayem Sargn Il has been named managing director of Boeing Turkey.

These changes follow Bernie Dunn’s appointment as president of Boeing’s Middle East business in May - he had previously been in charge of Turkey and North Africa. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

