FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Boeing names GE's Kevin McAllister CEO, commercial airplanes
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

Boeing names GE's Kevin McAllister CEO, commercial airplanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Boeing CO appointed General Electric Co aviation executive Kevin McAllister chief executive of its commercial airplanes business.

McAllister will succeed Ray Conner, who will continue to serve as Boeing vice chairman through 2017, the world's biggest planemaker said on Monday. (bit.ly/2gflk27)

Boeing also named Stanley Deal chief executive of the company' new business unit, called Global Services.

The new unit will be formed from the customer services groups within the company's existing commercial airplanes and defense, space and security businesses, Boeing said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.