UPDATE 2-Boeing to skip legal challenge to Northrop bomber deal-source

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has told senior U.S. Air Force leaders that it will not take legal action challenging an $80 billion long-range bomber contract awarded to Northrop Grumman Corp, two sources familiar with the decision said on Thursday.

The decision came hours after Boeing, the Pentagon’s No. 2 supplier, replaced Chris Chadwick as the head of its defense division with Leanne Caret, head of the defense division’s services and logistics business.

It followed a pledge by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain to block the Air Force’s use of a cost-plus type of contract, which holds the government responsible for cost overruns, for the Northrop bomber program.

Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher declined to confirm the news.

“If we choose not to pursue our protest further in the interest of our Air Force customer and the war fighter, or otherwise, we will inform the Air Force and other stakeholders of the decision first. We have no new information to share at this point,” he said.

Northrop and the Air Force declined to comment.

Air Force Secretary Deborah James was expected to reveal the name of the new bomber at an industry conference in Orlando on Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Loren Thompson, a defense consultant with close ties to Boeing, said Boeing officials expected the bomber program to face tough scrutiny by Congress given reports that Northrop had submitted a lowball bid for the work.

“Just because they won’t go to court doesn’t mean they’re giving up,” he said of Boeing’s thinking on the bomber contract. “They believe that as time goes by this program will look less and less executable under the terms that were agreed to.”

McCain told reporters he would block authorization of the new long-range strike bomber program in its current form, arguing that cost-plus deals inevitably lead to cost overruns.

The Air Force said it understood McCain’s concerns and looked forward to briefing him on the program in coming weeks.

It said only the engineering and development phase of the program, valued at $21.4 billion, is structured as a cost-plus contract with incentive fees. Production of the first five sets of new bombers, usually the most expensive planes in a new class of aircraft, would be structured with a firm, fixed-price.

The Air Force has not disclosed the full projected cost of the program, although it has said that it expects to pay $511 million per plane in 2010 dollars. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)