FedEx in talks to buy 25 Boeing 767 freighters - Bloomberg
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

FedEx in talks to buy 25 Boeing 767 freighters - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp is in talks to buy at least 25 more 767 freighters from Boeing Co for about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fedex's directors discussed the deal at a meeting over the weekend, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Hrhs5W)

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on the report, saying the company does not discuss the conversations it has with any customers.

Representatives at Fedex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
