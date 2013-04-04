FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Boeing delivered 137 commercial jets in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 137 commercial airplanes in the first quarter, and won net orders for 209 planes in the same period, after cancellations are factored in.

Boeing’s weekly order update showed gross orders for 220 planes, including eight 777 jets valued at about $300 million apiece at list prices, and three 747s valued at about $350 million each, for Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.

There were cancellations for 11 jets, including eight 777s, leaving net orders at 209.

Boeing said it delivered 102 737s, 24 777s, six 747s and four 767s. The tally includes only one 787 Dreamliner, the plane that was grounded on Jan. 16 because of burning batteries, effectively halting deliveries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
