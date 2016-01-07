FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing delivers 762 jetliners in 2015, topping forecast
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing delivers 762 jetliners in 2015, topping forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 762 jetliners in 2015, exceeding the top of its target of 755 to 760 planes.

The tally, which includes delivery of 34 of Boeing’s flagship 787 Dreamliners in the fourth quarter, likely cements Boeing’s place as the world’s biggest plane maker, topping rival Airbus Group for the fourth straight year.

Airbus is expected to say it delivered slight more than 629 jetliners in 2015 when it holds its annual press conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.