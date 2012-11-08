Boeing confirms 20 orders for 737 MAX from ALAFCO

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday that ALAFCO, the Kuwait aircraft leasing company, had finalized an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets valued at $2.0 billion at current list prices.

The order confirms a commitment announced in July at the Farnborough International Airshow in Britain. Boeing also said that Aeromexico had finalized its order for 60 737s, as previously reported.

The contracts bring net orders for the 737 to 990 so far this year, and Boeing’s total net orders for the year to 1009.