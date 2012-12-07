UPDATE 1-Boeing books jet order cancellations of $1.2 bln net

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said customers cancelled orders for six planes worth nearly $1.9 billion at list prices, and booked orders for two planes worth $700 million.

In its latest tally, Boeing showed cancellations for five 747-8 jumbo jets and a 767. The new orders were for two 747s.

Boeing said Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) canceled five of its 10 orders for 747-8 freighters. DAE also has orders for seven 777 freighters.

Boeing declined at customer request to identify which company cancelled the 767 order and which had booked the orders for two 747s.

The Seattle Times reported that Kazakhstan flag carrier Air Astana cancelled the 767 order. Air Astana still has on order four 767s and three 787s.