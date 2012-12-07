FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Boeing books jet order cancellations of $1.2 bln net
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Boeing books jet order cancellations of $1.2 bln net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said customers cancelled orders for six planes worth nearly $1.9 billion at list prices, and booked orders for two planes worth $700 million.

In its latest tally, Boeing showed cancellations for five 747-8 jumbo jets and a 767. The new orders were for two 747s.

Boeing said Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) canceled five of its 10 orders for 747-8 freighters. DAE also has orders for seven 777 freighters.

Boeing declined at customer request to identify which company cancelled the 767 order and which had booked the orders for two 747s.

The Seattle Times reported that Kazakhstan flag carrier Air Astana cancelled the 767 order. Air Astana still has on order four 767s and three 787s.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.