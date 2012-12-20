UPDATE 1-Boeing books 47 net new plane orders in latest week

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it booked 50 new orders for planes in the latest week, including orders for 31 of its widebody 777 jets, worth about $9 billion at list prices.

Customers also canceled orders for three planes - one 747, one 777 and one 787 - bringing the net increase in orders to 47 for the week. So far this year, Boeing has booked net orders for 1,115 planes.

The 50 new orders include four 767s for FedEx Corp, one 777 for the Republic of Iraq, and 15 737s and 30 777s for customers that Boeing did not identify.

The company did not say which customers had canceled orders.