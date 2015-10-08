FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing books orders for 182 new commercial planes in 3rd qtr
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 3:34 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing books orders for 182 new commercial planes in 3rd qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co booked orders for 182 new commercial planes in the third quarter, lifting gross orders for the year to 507 planes, but lagging the 875 orders arch-rival Airbus Group booked in the period.

Boeing’s tally, released on Thursday, meant the Chicago-based planemaker was unlikely to close the sales gap with Airbus this year.

After accounting for cancellations, Boeing said it had 447 net orders for the first nine months of 2015 compared with 815 for Airbus. (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
