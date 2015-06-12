FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing gets third satellite order from ABS
June 12, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing gets third satellite order from ABS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it received a contract to build its third all-electric propulsion satellite for privately held commercial satellite provider ABS.

Boeing, which competes with Lockheed Martin Corp and Elon Musk’s SpaceEx in the commercial satellite market, said the satellite, ABS-8, is scheduled for delivery in 2017.

ABS-8 will expand broadcast and enterprise services to Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Russia, South Asia and Southeast Asia, the company said. (bit.ly/1JKROfI)

The ABS-8 has a payload of more than 9 kilowatts, making it the highest power payload to date on a Boeing 702SP (small platform).

ABS is a commercial satellite provider based in Bermuda and Hong Kong.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

