Boeing commercial airplane CEO says 737 output can hit 60 a month
May 12, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing commercial airplane CEO says 737 output can hit 60 a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner said on Tuesday the planemaker has the capability to produce 60 of its 737 jetliners a month, putting forth a number well beyond current production targets of 52 a month.

“We can go to 60 a month,” Conner said, without saying the planemaker has any plans to use that full capacity. Investors should know “we do have the capability to go higher (in production rate) if we need to,” he said at the defense and aerospace company’s annual investor conference in Chicago.

Boeing is producing 42 of its 737s a month, and has set a target of raising that to 52 a month in 2018. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christian Plumb)

