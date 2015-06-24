Boeing says to slow production of 747 jetliner

June 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it would slow production of its 747-8 jumbo jet to one a month starting from March.

“With recent orders and commitments, along with these changes announced today, we anticipate a stable future for the 747 production system,” Bruce Dickinson, vice president and general manager of the 747 program, said in an internal company report.

Boeing is currently building 747s at a rate of 1.5 a month, and had already announced plans to reduce the rate to 1.3 a month in September. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)