CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Boeing to curb overtime for U.S. salaried workers to reduce costs

By Alwyn Scott

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it is curbing use of overtime by 80,000 salaried workers based in the United States, part of a company-wide effort to reduce costs.

Starting Oct. 14, the company will halt overtime for salaried employees not entitled to overtime pay "except in the case of pre-approved production- or mission-critical work," according to an internal memo confirmed by a company spokesman.

"This new policy is another step in the company's efforts to improve our affordability and competitiveness so that we can better position ourselves to grow sales to customers with the innovative products and services they need," spokesman Chaz Bickers said in an email.

Pay for Boeing's union employees will follow existing labor contracts, he said.