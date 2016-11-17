FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
U.S. approves possible sale of defense aircraft to Qatar, Kuwait
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. approves possible sale of defense aircraft to Qatar, Kuwait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department notified Congress on Thursday of the possible sale of F-15QA aircraft to Qatar for $21.1 billion and F/A-18E/F aircraft to Kuwait for $10.1 billion, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Qatar asked to purchase 72 of the fighter aircraft with weapons and related support, the statement said. Kuwait has requested to buy 40 F/A-18E and F/A-18F aircraft and related equipment, it said.

Boeing Co is the prime contractor on the possible sale to Qatar, and Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co and General Electric Co are the prime contractors on the Kuwait deal.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.