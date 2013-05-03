FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing, SPEEA seek federal mediation to assist pilot talks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing, SPEEA seek federal mediation to assist pilot talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and its pilot and instructor bargaining unit will seek help from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) after talks between the two sides broke down.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), which represents the pilots, failed to reach a conclusion in its talks with the company, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The union and Boeing have been in talks after the company said in March it plans to eliminate a group of pilot training and standards jobs.

“It is apparent the gaps between our positions are too wide to bridge without assistance,” SPEEA said on Thursday.

The two parties will tentatively resume negotiations with federal mediator assistance on May 28, the SPEEA said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.