Boeing raises jetliner list prices by 2.9 percent
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing raises jetliner list prices by 2.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co raised list prices for its jetliners by 2.9 percent on Wednesday, reflecting a range of costs that go into making the planes, the company said.

The price of the company’s forthcoming 777X, due for delivery by 2020, rose to $400 million in the new price list, which Boeing posted on its website on Wednesday.

Airlines typically receive steep discounts from list prices, but the figures are used for valuing orders.

Price increases are an annual exercise, and Boeing said the timing of the latest increase was not related to Dennis Muilenburg taking on the rule of chief executive on Wednesday. Former CEO Jim McNerney last week announced his plan to step down from the top job on July 1. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)

