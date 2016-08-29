FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing keeps jetliner prices steady amid slowing sales
August 29, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Boeing keeps jetliner prices steady amid slowing sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co, which has been dealing with a sharp slowdown in sales of new planes, said on Monday that it would refrain from increasing jetliner prices for the coming year, the first time it has held prices steady since 2009.

"Boeing will continue to quote July 2015 base prices in 2016," company spokesman Doug Alder said in an email to Reuters.

Airlines typically negotiate steep discounts from the list prices that Boeing and rival Airbus quote publicly, leaving the list prices as largely symbolic.

But Boeing has held prices steady in the past. It did not update prices in 2001 or in 2009, Alder noted.

Boeing data shows that the manufacturer has booked new orders for 335 planes though Aug. 23, down from 418 jetliners in the first seven months of 2015. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
