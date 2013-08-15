FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing raises sticker prices of commercial jets
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 4 years

Boeing raises sticker prices of commercial jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it raised the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels.

The prices of 787 Dreamliner models, which include the 787-8 and the larger 787-9, carry an additional 1 percent increase, the company said. The price of the 787-8, the current production model, is up 2.3 percent at $211.8 million. The 787-9, for which production is starting, rose 2.3 percent to $249.5 million. The prices are somewhat symbolic because airlines typically negotiate substantial discounts on bulk jet orders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.