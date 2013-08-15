Boeing raises sticker prices of commercial jets

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it raised the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels.

The prices of 787 Dreamliner models, which include the 787-8 and the larger 787-9, carry an additional 1 percent increase, the company said. The price of the 787-8, the current production model, is up 2.3 percent at $211.8 million. The 787-9, for which production is starting, rose 2.3 percent to $249.5 million. The prices are somewhat symbolic because airlines typically negotiate substantial discounts on bulk jet orders.