FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC probes Boeing's accounting of Dreamliner, 747-Bloomberg
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

SEC probes Boeing's accounting of Dreamliner, 747-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Boeing Co properly accounted for the costs and expected sales of two of its best known jetliners, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The investigation involves Boeing's projection of long-term profitabilty for its 787 Dreamliner and 747 jumbo aircraft, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1QaAqW2)

Boeing’s shares were down nearly 8 percent at $107.10. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.