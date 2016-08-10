FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing may not raise 787 production to 14 a month, will follow market -CFO
August 10, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Boeing may not raise 787 production to 14 a month, will follow market -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co may not raise production of its 787 Dreamliner jet to 14 a month but will generate more cash even if it does not lift output from the current rate of 12 a month, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Wednesday.

Boeing had said previously that it planned to lift the 787 rate to 14 a month by the end of the decade, but has not set a target date. Smith said on Wednesday that Boeing was closely watching market demand to see if the higher rate makes sense.

"If the market's not going to demand it, we're not going to go," he said at an investor conference in New York organized by Jefferies. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

