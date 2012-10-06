Boeing: Qatar has taken delivery of first 787

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday that Qatar Airways had taken delivery of a 787 Dreamliner plane.

Qatar’s chief executive had said on Oct. 2 that the airline would not take any 787s until an engine defect was corrected. Qatar has placed 30 firm Dreamliner orders and an option for 30 more and selected a General Electric Co engine.

Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment on Friday evening.

Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said on Friday that the plane would “now head to Victorville, Calif., to install Qatar Airways’ connectivity modifications.”

Alder said that the company would hold a delivery celebration once the plane returns to Seattle. Qatar Airways, is the first airline from the Middle East to take delivery of a Boeing 787, Alder said.