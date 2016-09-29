FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing nears wide-body jet sale to Qatar Airways - Bbg
September 29, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Boeing nears wide-body jet sale to Qatar Airways - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is in late-stage talks to buy at least 30 Boeing Co wide-body jets, valued at more than $6.7 billion at list prices, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The order, which follows the U.S. approval of a long-stalled sale of Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar, would include 787 Dreamliners and 777 planes, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2dnOVra)

Reuters reported on Wednesday that U.S. officials began notifying lawmakers informally about the sale of 36 Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar valued at around $4 billion, and 28 F/A- 18E/F Super Hornets, plus options for 12 more, to Kuwait for around $3 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

