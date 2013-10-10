Boeing restructures commercial airplane strategy, marketing

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday that it is restructuring its commercial airplane strategy and marketing functions as veteran engineer Mike Bair, who oversees those groups, retires next month.

The changes were announced in a memo by Boeing Commercial Airplane Chief Executive Ray Conner, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

Marketing functions that were under Bair will be shifted to the sales group and led by marketing vice president Randy Tinseth, who’ll report to global sales chief John Wojick.

Strategy and business development functions will shift to the finance group, and will be led by Kevin Schemm, who will be head of finance and strategy.

Boeing confirmed the memo is accurate but declined to comment further.