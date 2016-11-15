FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Boeing to revamp defense, space and security business
November 15, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 9 months ago

Boeing to revamp defense, space and security business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it would revamp its defense, space and security business and close its sites in El Paso, Texas and Newington, Virginia.

The world's biggest planemaker said the consolidation would increase employment in Los Angeles County; St. Louis, Missouri and Huntsville, Alabama.

Boeing's defense, space and security business accounted for 31.4 percent of its total revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

