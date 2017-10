Jan 30 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said the company is making progress toward narrowing down the potential cause of battery events on the 787 Dreamliner that have prompted a worldwide grounding of the new, high-tech jetliner.

Speaking on a conference call, McNerney also said the business case for the new, 787-10X has strengthened, with a view to launch the program later this year. He said there was more work to do on the 777X program.