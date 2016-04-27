Boeing says airline requests for delivery changes at historic lows

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday that airline requests to change delivery dates of aircraft remained “well below historical average,” a sign that low fuel prices have not significantly altered the outlook for the market.

Boeing also began building its 787 Dreamliner at a rate of 12 a month and plans to deliver planes at that rate by midyear, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on a conference call after the company posted first-quarter results