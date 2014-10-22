FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing sees cash increase, possible share buyback boost
October 22, 2014

Boeing sees cash increase, possible share buyback boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Boeing said on Wednesday it expects “very strong cash flow” in the final quarter of 2014, and continued growth in 2015, addressing analyst concerns about a softer cash-flow performance in the third quarter.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith told a conference call with analysts and reporters the additional spending on building up parts inventory for the 787-9 aircraft had been among factors affecting cash flow last quarter.

But he said the company sees potential to “revisit and possibly increase” its authorization for share buybacks, which return cash to shareholders. Boeing spent $1 billion buying back its shares in the third quarter. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

