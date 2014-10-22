FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing's profit jumps 18 pct; raises 2014 earnings forecast again
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Boeing's profit jumps 18 pct; raises 2014 earnings forecast again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported an 18 percent increase in quarterly profit and raised its full-year core earnings forecast for the third time, reflecting booming commercial aircraft demand.

The company earned $1.36 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.16 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.14 per share from $1.80.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $23.78 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 9 percent to 186.

For 2014, the company said it expects core earnings to be between $8.10-$8.30 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $7.90-$8.10. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.