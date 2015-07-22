Boeing profit hit by tanker charge

July 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 33 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a big charge related to its military tanker program, and cut its 2015 earnings forecast.

The company earned $1.11 billion, or $1.59 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, down from $1.65 billion, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

The company said last week it would take a $536 million after-tax charge in the second quarter to account for problems with the fuel system on the KC-46A aerial refueling tanker it is developing for the U.S. Air Force.

Core earnings, which exclude pension and other costs, fell to $1.62 per share from $2.42.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $24.54 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $24.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 9 percent to 197.

The company said it now expects core earnings of $7.70-$7.90 per share for 2015, down from its previous forecast of $8.20-$8.40 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)