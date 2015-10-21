Boeing profit jumps 25 pct

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.

The world’s largest jetliner maker earned $1.70 billion, or $2.47 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.36 billion, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.52 per share from $2.14.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to $25.85 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose about 7 percent to 199. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)