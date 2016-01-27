Boeing profit falls 30 pct on after-tax charge

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by an after-tax charge related to its 747-8 jumbo jet production cut.

The world’s largest jetliner maker earned $1.03 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, down from $1.47 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, fell to $1.60 per share from $2.31.

Revenue fell about 4 percent to $23.57 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)