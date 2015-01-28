FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing's profit gets boost from higher deliveries
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing's profit gets boost from higher deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 19 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by booming demand for commercial aircraft.

The company earned $1.47 billion, or $2.02 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.23 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude pension and other costs, rose to $2.31 per share from $1.88.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $24.47 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 13 percent to 195.

For 2015, the company said it expects core earnings to be between $8.20-8.40 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.